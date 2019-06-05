Rams promote Borko Popic as new head coach

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Libaan Osman



Borko Popic has been hired as the head coach of the Ryerson Rams men’s basketball team for the upcoming 2019-20 season, according to a release from Ryerson’s athletics department.



After serving as an associate head coach with the Rams for the last three seasons, Popic will take over the program after the departure of long-time coach Roy Rana.



Rana recently accepted a position with the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Sacramento Kings as Chief of Staff-Assistant Coach, following almost a decade at Ryerson.



“It has been a privilege working with coach (Roy) Rana for the past three seasons. It is not a small task to step into the shoes of a great leader but it is a challenge I am looking forward to,” Popic said.



Popic led the Rams to a 4-0 record in the absence of Rana, while also taking the reign during multiple pre-season games.



“My experience with the Rams, especially as head coach in regular season and playoff games over the past two years during coach Rana’s time with the national team, has prepared me for the opportunity to lead this group of young men with confidence.”



Ryerson’s Interim Director of Athletics and Recreation, Jeff Giles, said he’s excited to have Borko stepping up as head coach.



“Borko’s leadership and dedication to the program over the past three years has been a major contributor to its success both on the court and in the delivery of an overall positive student-athlete experience,” Giles said. “We are confident that under Borko’s leadership the program will continue to be one of the best in the country.”



Before coming to Ryerson, Popic served as an assistant coach at Wilfred Laurier University from 2010-2012. He’s also worked with Canada Basketball, providing video and data analysis for the Senior Men’s National Team during the 2016 FIBA Olympic qualifiers.



Popic is set to become the 13th head coach in program history.