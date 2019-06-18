Ryerson Chang School evacuated for bomb threat investigation

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Madi Wong and Valerie Dittrich



The Chang School at Ryerson University was evacuated after Toronto Police received numerous bomb threats that targeted post-secondary campuses around the city.



Police announced that the multiple bomb threats were affecting two universities and two colleges, with 10 campuses in total: OCAD University, Ryerson, George Brown College (GBC) and Humber College.



The Toronto police said that the first call was around 8:54 a.m. but did not specify which institution was the first to receive a threat.



Update – 4 schools / 10 campuses involved.

– first call to @torontopolice 8:54am

– threats all similar in nature

– these calls are taken very seriously@OCAD @GBCollege @RyersonU @HumberCollege ^CdK — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 18, 2019

OCAD was the first institution to announce their campus closure due to the investigation. Shortly after, Ryerson tweeted that The Chang School was closed for a police investigation and encouraged community members to head to the Podium building.



IMPORTANT: The Chang School is closed for a police investigation. Community members are encouraged to go to the Podium building. Further details to come as they are available. — Ryerson University (@RyersonU) June 18, 2019

Over an hour and a half later, police cleared their investigation and The Chang School was reopened around 10:45 a.m.



Toronto Police Service has completed their investigation and given the all clear. The Chang School has re-opened. — Ryerson University (@RyersonU) June 18, 2019

OCAD announced on Twitter that the university will remain closed for the duration of the day. Any test or assignment deadlines will be pushed to tomorrow.



GBC was one of the four post-secondary institutions affected by the alleged threats.



The school tweeted that they received a “threatening email” and informed students about a heightened presence of police on campus. All classes and operations are running as usual.



Due to the receipt of a threatening email, we are working with police to investigate the situation. You will notice a heightened amount of police around campus. Please report any suspicious activity by dialling 0 on any college phone. More information as it becomes available. — George Brown College (@GBCollege) June 18, 2019

In a Twitter thread, Humber College said they are working with Toronto police and are continuing to investigate the situation. They said they were advised by the police that they do not need to evacuate.

Humber is one of the GTA postsecondary institutions that received a threat of violence.



The safety and security of our students, employees and campuses are paramount to the college. — Humber College (@humbercollege) June 18, 2019

“[All of the threats] are similar in nature,” said Constable Caroline De Kloet.



She said that the police are not disclosing the nature of the threats at this time and are still investigating.



More to come.

