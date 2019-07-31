Rams women’s hockey adds Olympian Haley Irwin as assistant

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Hayden Godfrey



The Ryerson Rams women’s hockey program has added two-time Olympic gold medalist Haley Irwin as their new full-time assistant coach, the team announced Monday.



Irwin, 31, will join longtime head coach Lisa Haley on the 2019-2020 coaching staff and is expected to fill the position of lead assistant coach.



In the announcement, Haley said that she is “very excited to have someone of Irwin’s experiences join our program” also adding that she “had an instant connection with the players” during the interview process.



A native of Thunder Bay, Ont., Irwin represented Team Canada at the last three Olympic Winter Games, helping the national team win two gold medals and a silver medal.



Having appeared in five World Championships, Irwin played her collegiate career with the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).



Irwin was then later drafted in the first round of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) in 2012 by the Brampton Thunder and saw stints with the Montreal Stars and Calgary Inferno.



The team’s regular season begins on October 18, where the Rams will take on the University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT) Ridgebacks in Oshawa.