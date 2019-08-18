UPDATE: Construction delay at Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex residence resolved

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Valerie Dittrich

UPDATE: Incoming students moving into the Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex (DCC) residence no longer need to worry about checking into hotel accommodations.

In an emailed statement, vice-provost of students Jen McMillen confirmed that the DCC will be ready for occupancy when students arrive to campus.

The university will move forward with its scheduled move-in date of Aug. 25, 2019 for the DCC.

The Eye previously reported that incoming students would be temporarily moving into the Chelsea Hotel on the corner of Yonge and Gerrard Streets, a four-minute walk from campus if the DCC was not ready to be opened.



According to an emailed statement from McMillen, the university was “working closely” with the city of Toronto and Ryerson’s building contractors to “resolve the delay and complete the building inspection process.”



An FAQ page for housing and residence cited the delay to be a main stairway assessed by city building inspectors that needed to meet “additional building code provisions” before students could move in.



“In the event that the DCC Residence Tower is not ready for the scheduled move-in, the University will ensure all impacted students will be provided accommodations at a hotel adjacent to the Ryerson campus,” the statement reads.



Students would be temporarily moving into the Chelsea Hotel on the corner of Yonge and Gerrard Streets, a four-minute walk from campus.



