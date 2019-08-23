Man stabbed on Gould Street

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Valerie Dittrich & Emma Sandri

A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed near the Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre (SLC) on Wednesday night, according to Toronto police.

Stabbing:

O'Keefe Lane/ Gould St

– reports of a large fight

– units are OS, 1 male has been stabbed

– extent of injuries not yet determined

– suspect fled, described as a female/blk, wearing red skirt, white sneakers

– anyone with info please call @TPS51Div#GO1596522^adc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 22, 2019

Officers were called to O’Keefe Lane and Gould Street at 11:11 p.m. for “unknown trouble,” said Const. David Hopkinson in an email to The Eyeopener on Thursday.

In a tweet, police said they had received reports of a large fight and one man had been stabbed.

Hopkinson said the victim’s injuries were “not serious” and the man has been released from the hospital. Hopkinson said he did not know the age of the victim.

In their tweet, police said a suspect had fled the scene.

The suspect has been described as a Black female, wearing a red skirt and white sneakers.

“As far as I’m aware there has been no arrests,” wrote Hopkinson on Thursday.