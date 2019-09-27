Three individuals smile holding up their signs, reading: "We're Missing Our Education So We Can Educate You," "How Dare U!" and "This Is A Bad Sign."
Photo: Elana Emer

Photo Essay: Global Strike for Climate Justice Floods Toronto

In Campus News, Climate Crisis, Communities, Multimedia, NewsLeave a Comment

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Hundreds of Ryerson students kicked off the Global Strike for Climate Justice today in front of the Student Campus Centre. Students took part in a walkover, hosted by the Ryerson Students’ Union, the Continuing Education Students’ Association of Ryerson and the Ryerson Graduate Students’ Union.

Once Ryerson students arrived at Queen’s Park to join the thousands already there, several speakers, musical performers and Indigenous rights activists took to the stage to express the urgency of the climate crisis.

People of all ages took the day off work and school to strike and march in support. See some of our favourite photos below.

Photo: Elana Emer
Photo: Elana Emer
Photo: Elana Emer
Photo: Sherina Harris
Photo: Sherina Harris
Photo: Elana Emer
Photo: Elana Emer
Photo: Sherina Harris
Photo: Sherina Harris
Photo: Elana Emer
Photo: Elana Emer
Photo: Stephanie Liu
Photo: Elana Emer
Photo: Elana Emer
Photo: Elana Emer

Leave a Comment