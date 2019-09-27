Photo Essay: Global Strike for Climate Justice Floods Toronto

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Hundreds of Ryerson students kicked off the Global Strike for Climate Justice today in front of the Student Campus Centre. Students took part in a walkover, hosted by the Ryerson Students’ Union, the Continuing Education Students’ Association of Ryerson and the Ryerson Graduate Students’ Union.

Once Ryerson students arrived at Queen’s Park to join the thousands already there, several speakers, musical performers and Indigenous rights activists took to the stage to express the urgency of the climate crisis.

People of all ages took the day off work and school to strike and march in support. See some of our favourite photos below.

Photo: Elana Emer

Photo: Elana Emer

Photo: Elana Emer

Photo: Sherina Harris

Photo: Elana Emer

Photo: Elana Emer

Photo: Sherina Harris

Photo: Elana Emer

Photo: Elana Emer

Photo: Stephanie Liu

Photo: Elana Emer

Photo: Elana Emer

Photo: Elana Emer