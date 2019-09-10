Ryerson law school now eligible for OSAP funding

Reading Time: 1 minute

Ryerson’s request to have its new law school be eligible for OSAP has been approved by the provincial government, president Mohamed Lachemi confirmed to The Eyeopener.

“The provincial government finally approved our request to have [the law school] eligible for OSAP,” he said. “That was significant news for us.”

Lachemi said that the OSAP funding approval also allows the university to keep tuition fees lower than other law schools in the area.

Fees for domestic students is $21,168 per year, while international tuition is $31,168 — about $10,000 less than University of Toronto’s juris doctor program and about $4,000 less than York University.

The Eye previously reported that the law school was searching for funding in the form of private donors and scholarships when the government initially rejected their proposal for the law school.

Applications for the upcoming law school opened late August and students can apply up until Nov. 1. Lachemi said there has been “a lot of interest” and the traffic on the application site is “quite high.”

“Our goal is to obviously have [everything ready] by September 2020,” he said. “We are also in the process of hiring a new dean [for the law school].”

An open house for the upcoming law school will be held on Oct. 5 and as well as an online session for interested students on Oct. 26.