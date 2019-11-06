PHOTO ESSAY: Students strike for education cuts

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Nov. 6, Ryerson students gathered for a one-day student strike across Toronto. The day of action began with a soft picket line in front of the Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre, followed by a rally outside of the Student Campus Centre. Then, the strike culminated in a march that spread to the Yonge and Dundas intersection, OCAD University and finally Queen’s Park. Support was shown from students, faculty and even Ontario representatives who were present at the day of action.

All photos by Elana Emer

Students march through the Kerr Quad toward Yonge Street.

Soft picket lines began in front of the Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre at 7:00 am.

Canadian Federation of Students representatives from Ottawa join the Toronto one day student strike.

Students march through Ryerson campus.

Chris Glover, MPP Spadina-Fort York arrives at the student strike rally outside the Student Campus Centre.

Rajean Hoilett, former RSU president, speaks at the student strike rally.

Students picket in front of the Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre.

Chalk writing on the steps reads: “Do not enter SLC…join the strike”

The march spreads to OCAD University and forces from both schools combine to increase the size of the strike.

A human-operated Doug Ford puppet seen at the rally outside of the Student Campus Centre.

Chris Glover, MPP Spadina-Fort York poses for a photo with the student strike at Queen’s Park.

The student strike marches down Yonge Street before occupying the Yonge and Dundas intersection.