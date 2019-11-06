PHOTO ESSAY: Students strike for education cuts

On Nov. 6, Ryerson students gathered for a one-day student strike across Toronto. The day of action began with a soft picket line in front of the Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre, followed by a rally outside of the Student Campus Centre. Then, the strike culminated in a march that spread to the Yonge and Dundas intersection, OCAD University and finally Queen’s Park. Support was shown from students, faculty and even Ontario representatives who were present at the day of action.
All photos by Elana Emer