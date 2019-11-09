Rams prevail after second period flurry of goals

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Jack Wannan

The Ryerson Rams women’s hockey team finished the weekend undefeated, and swept their season series with the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks in a 4-2 win at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Nov. 9.

This game had many momentum shifts, with the Rams having a game-changing run in the second period after allowing a goal early in the first period.

Ontario Tech got on the board early, as second-year forward Katona Goosney picked up her first goal of the season. Goosney was fed a pass coming back from the net, shooting the puck past a defender in the 11th minute.

“They deserved to score that first goal. I thought they played to their strengths, and that’s their grittiness and their work ethic,” said Rams head coach Lisa Haley. “They close in on you very quickly. It took us a little while to find our legs.”

In the 12th minute of the second period, Ryerson responded and would tie up the game as forward Erika Crouse got a rebound off a slapshot from Kryshanda Green.

Shortly after, third-year forward Olivia Giardetti got her second goal of the period with an up-close shot that was set up perfectly by defender Laura Ball.

Joining the scoring party, Ball got her hands on the puck yet again just three minutes later, getting a blueline shot past the goalie to extend their lead to 3-1.

Ball picked up two points on the evening, doubling her point total this season.

“I felt like we were able to tilt the momentum back the right way,” said Haley on how the team responded to the first period.

Ridgebacks forward Alex Frigon put in a goal late in the third period, tightening the lead by the Rams. But they failed to tie it up, with Crouse scoring her second goal of the night, this time on an empty net to put the game out of reach.

Ryerson has now defeated Ontario Tech twice this year, with their first encounter being similar to season opener win back on Oct. 18.

Assisting the first Rams goal of the night, Green set the franchise record of 38 assists with the team.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Green post-game. “I just got to appreciate everyone around me that helps make it happen.”

The win marks the first time this season that the Rams have won two games consecutively, defeating Queen’s 6-0 Friday. They also now sit with 4-4 record to start the year.

“I’m still not convinced we’re in a playoff spot, so we’re still not done,” said Haley, reflecting on the weekend wins.

UP NEXT: The Rams will be traveling to Sudbury, Ontario to face the Laurentian Voyageurs on Nov. 15