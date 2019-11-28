The Earopener, Episode 36: Can Universities Become Leaders in Sustainability?

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Join host Larry, as we take a deep dive into one of the stories in the Crisis Issue. Larry speaks with Dhriti Gupta, one of the article writers, and asks her what role universities have to play in sustainability, and what Ryerson is doing to educate students on the climate crisis.

If you liked the podcast, you’ll love the issue, make sure to check out the Crisis Issue online on theeyeopener.com along with all of our new articles.

This episode originally aired on Friday, November 29, 2019, on CJRU 1280 AM in Toronto, and was produced by Madison Henry.