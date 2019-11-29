U of T eliminates opt-out portal amid SCI takedown

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Valerie Dittrich

The University of Toronto has removed their opt-out portal, according to the vice-provost, students, Sandy Welsh.

“The University has suspended access to the Incidental Fees portal as we evaluate the technical impact of the Divisional Court’s decision,” said Welsh in an email sent to The Eyeopener.

The move comes after an Ontario Divisional Court ruled that the provincial government’s Student Choice Initiative (SCI) was deemed “unlawful.”

The SCI—announced in January by former minister of training, colleges and universities Merrilee Fullerton—previously allowed students to opt out of fees that were deemed “non-essential.” This included student unions, campus radio stations, student newspapers, among others.

According to Michelle Grady, media and communications specialist for Ryerson said the university is currently working on an “institutional response” but will be “shared community-wide as soon as it is available.”