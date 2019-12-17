BREAKING: RSU vice-president operations impeached at board of directors meeting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Valerie Dittrich

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) vice-president operations has been impeached as of Tuesday night at a Board of Directors (BoD) meeting.

After a roll call vote, Augustine Onuh has been removed from office effective immediately.

The motion, moved by student groups director Jamie Fotak, cited that Onuh had allegedly broken Operational Policy 41.7 on Workplace Harassment after an investigation by the oversight committee, as well as breaking bylaw 4.3 which binds executives to work a full 40-hour workweek.

More to come.