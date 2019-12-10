BREAKING: RSU’s vice-president marketing resigns

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Madi Wong

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) vice-president marketing Victoria Anderson-Gardner has resigned effective immediately.

Anderson-Gardner emailed The Eyeopener and said that they have stepped down from their position.

At the Board of Directors (BoD) meeting on Tuesday, vice-president student life and events Joshua Wiggins read Anderson Gardner’s resignation letter out loud to the board.

According to the letter, Anderson-Gardner mentioned experiencing “high stresses” and has been impacted “physical, emotional and spiritual” since starting their term at the RSU.



They also said that they have recently withdrawn from their courses for the semester and terminated their lease in plans of leaving Toronto.

Anderson-Gardner addressed the board in their letter, stating that the board should be reminded of the “real meaning” of why they are there—to work together rather than work against each other.

More to come.