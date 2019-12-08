Three RSU execs subject to impeachment notices

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Madi Wong

Three out of six Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) executives are up for impeachment at the upcoming Board of Directors (BoD) meeting.

Notices of removal were presented at the Nov. 27 Board of Directors (BoD) meeting, according to the meeting’s agenda. Due to this session being in-camera, The Eyeopener was not present for the discussion.

According to the Nov. 27 BoD agenda, the impeachment notices of vice-president equity Naja Pereira, vice-president education Kwaku Agyemang and vice-president operations Augustine Onuh were moved by student groups director James Fotak.

The agenda for the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10 details motions for the removal of Pereira, Agyemang and Onuh.

The motions state that they have broken RSU bylaw 4.3, which requires executives to work a full 40-hour workweek throughout their term.

RSU president Vanessa Henry does not have a formal impeachment motion on the agenda but does have notice of removal from office, moved by vice-president marketing Victoria Anderson-Gardner.

The impeachment notices come after a motion that was passed at the Nov. 13 BoD meeting to hold executives accountable for not working their full 40-hour workweeks.

The motion stated that executives had been asked “three times” to work the RSU’s hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Instead, they have been “flexing” their hours—meaning they have altered their day-to-day clock-in and clock-out times.

In regards to hour log documents obtained by The Eyeopener, RSU executive director Reanna Maharaj said that the executives should have worked about 1,080 hours from May 5 to Nov. 9.

However, the documents did not include holidays, conference hours or work-related events. These additional hours would depend on the exec and it is unclear how many additional hours each exec has.

The meeting is set to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Tecumseh Auditorium at 6 p.m.