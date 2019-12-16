Ryerson appoints dean for new Faculty of Law

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Valerie Dittrich

Ryerson has appointed a founding dean for the Faculty of Law, according to a news release sent to The Eyeopener on Monday.

Donna E. Young, a professor from Albany Law School in Albany, N.Y., will start her term in January 2020.

“I am thrilled to join Ryerson as founding dean and I am honoured to have been asked to be part of the team that has been building this dynamic and innovative legal program,” said Young in the news release. “Working with new colleagues to integrate the new law school into the life of the university is a rare opportunity.”

“This is the most important, challenging, and exciting opportunity I have ever pursued and I can’t wait to start,” she added.

Young grew up in North York and earned her bachelor of science in psychology at the University of Toronto. She later went to Osgoode Hall Law School at York University to earn her bachelor of laws and then completed her master of laws at the Columbia Law School in New York.

“A trailblazing educator and respected scholar, Donna’s work focuses on criminal and employment law, federal civil procedure, and gender and race studies,” the news release read. “She brings to Ryerson a commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration and to strategic partnerships with the legal community.”

The Faculty of Law will open in September 2020.