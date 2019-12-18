Ryerson to remove opt-out portal on RAMSS after SCI strike down in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Valerie Dittrich

Ryerson will shut down the Student Choice Initiative (SCI) opt-out portal in RAMSS, according to a statement from vice-provost, students Jen McMillen.

“Ryerson had implemented a revised fee schedule for the fall term with the goal of recognizing as much student activity as possible while complying with the Student Choice Initiative,” she said in the statement.

“Moving forward, we must continue to balance the needs of students and support for student-led organizations with expectations that we comply with the law.”

The move comes after the SCI was struck down in an Ontario Divisional Court and deemed “unlawful,” according to the Canadian Federation of Students (CFS).

The provincial government filed an appeal on Dec. 9, citing “attaching conditions to government grants in no way interferes with university autonomy and independence” in a statement.

Ryerson said in the statement they are developing an interim strategy, which will consist of removing the opt-out portal on RAMSS and “Collecting previously identified optional fees on a compulsory basis beginning in the winter term.”

This means students enrolled in courses next semester who previously opted out in the fall will have additional fees assessed to their student accounts.

“Should the government successfully appeal the ruling, we will explore our available options to refund additional opt-out fees collected from students,” McMillen said in the statement.