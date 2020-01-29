BREAKING: Ryerson announces next steps for student government

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By: Alexandra Holyk

Ryerson students will have a say in determining the structure of their new student government beginning next month, according to an email sent to all full-time Ryerson students from vice-provost, students Jen McMillen.

“Strong, independent student government is important to Ryerson University,” the email read.

This comes after the RSU filed a legal claim of over $2.7 million against the university after Ryerson terminated their 1986 Operating Agreement with the RSU on Friday.

In March 2020, students will have the opportunity to vote for the structure of their representative government.

McMillen also mentioned that Ryerson will appoint an external Chief Process Officer to establish the rules of the selection process and determine the eligibility of candidates.

“We encourage full-time undergraduate and all graduate students to give thought to how their representative body could be structured,” McMillen stated.

The email also said that the university will provide more details on the process shortly.

“We remain firmly committed to working in good faith with a student government that demonstrates a commitment to financial accountability, transparency, and good governance,” the email read.

More to come.