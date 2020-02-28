Photo Essay: Blockade in Solidarity With Wet’suwet’en

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Words by Rhea Singh, photography by Jimmy Kwan

“Peaceful” was the most common word land defenders used during the blockade that took place on Monday. As they took to the tracks, they made sure to make other land defenders and arriving police aware that the blockade was peaceful.

A land defender being forcefully dragged off the tracks through the mud.

That’s what it was. Peaceful. From the start to around 5 p.m., land defenders were beading, singing, playing Indigenous music and talking about what to expect once the Toronto Police Services (TPS) arrived. Once the TPS did arrive, they didn’t bring the same mindset as the land defenders.

Within the hour, eight arrests were made. One was made while a woman was quietly beading and another land defender was dragged through the mud below the tracks. Soon enough, TPS began to threaten to arrest anyone who continued to stay on the tracks.

We were told about arrests in Wet’suwet’en territory and in Ontario with the Tyendinaga Mohawks. We talk about it, we share information through social media and we go to rallies. But seeing the blockade in Toronto, and seeing the treatment of land defenders first hand makes you realize how truly terrible the treatment of those in Wet’suwet’en territory by the RCMP is.

Every rally, blockade and protest is labeled peaceful for a reason. The message of solidarity and supporting peacefully has been deeply rooted in these events because to all, violence isn’t the way to solve the issue at hand. But for the TPS, RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police, who have forcefully removed land defenders from railways, campsites and to some, their own land, that doesn’t seem to be the case.