BREAKING: Rye forcing student residents to move out by March 23

By Alexandra Holyk

Ryerson students living in residences on campus are required to move out no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 23 after the provincial government declared a state of emergency.

According to an email from the university’s Housing and Residence Life, only students with “exceptional circumstances” are allowed to stay or have extra time to move out. This includes international students and students who live out-of-province.

Those who wish to stay on campus must submit an application attached to the email.

This announcement comes after an email to residents sent on March 16 that gave students the option of going home or staying for the remainder of the semester.

The university is also offering residence and meal plan refunds to students if they fill out a withdrawal form before moving out on March 23. Students who already left and removed their belongings from their room are included in this process, the email stated.

However, students who have already gone home but left their personal items in their rooms are required to return to campus and collect their things by 5 p.m. March 23.

There are also new conditions for students to follow in the meantime: Until the official move-out date on Monday, students are no longer allowed to invite guests and are discouraged from using common rooms and lounges.

