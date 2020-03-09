BREAKING: Ryerson ordered to give student fees to RSU, recognize them as student union

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Emma Sandri

This story will be updated with Ryerson University’s comment.

Following a hearing on Friday, an Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that Ryerson University must release withheld student fees from the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU).

In a statement published to Facebook, the RSU said the court also “affirmed the RSU as the student government, following a 70-year legacy as the democratic voice of students on campus.”

The RSU was seeking an injunction since Ryerson terminated their contractual agreement on Jan. 24. The injunction effectively requires the university to refrain from terminating their agreement with the RSU, which has been in place since 1986.

The university has been ordered to continue to recognize the union as the official student government and transfer student union fees to the RSU—which were withheld following The Eyeopener’s reporting on alleged financial mismanagement within the union in January 2019.

“These fees fund vital student services like sexual violence support centres and equity supports and health and dental coverage,” said the RSU in their post.

During a court hearing on the injunction on Friday, the RSU’s lawyer Alexi Wood argued the union would face “irreparable damage” if Ryerson continues to not recognize it as the official group representing full-time undergraduate students.

The injunction will be in effect until the legal dispute between Ryerson and the RSU is resolved at a civil trial.

In January, the RSU announced that they filed a legal claim against the university. The union is seeking $2.7 million in damages for breach of contract, the release of the student fees withheld by the university, $100,000 in punitive damages and a declaration that Ryerson is in breach of its agreement with the RSU.

“If Ryerson does not transfer to the RSU the funds that [it] has collected on the RSU’s behalf, it is undisputed the RSU will have to shut down in little over one month from now…that will result in the termination of 79 employees, a lack of funding to the many student organizations the RSU supports and the shutdown of many student services,” said Justice Markus Koehnen in his decision.

