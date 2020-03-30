Photo essay: Here’s what Toronto looks like during the COVID-19 pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Brent Smyth

With Canadians encouraged to partake in social isolation, I wondered what some of the busiest spots in Toronto would look like at midday, and whether anyone would be found roaming. Seeing City Hall, Yonge-Dundas Square and the Eaton Centre all but empty was a strange sight. However, it was an encouraging sign that hopefully we are starting to take this seriously. These photos were taken on March 19.

Yonge-Dundas from above, at midday.

All stores are now closed in the CF Eaton Centre.

A couple uses a self-timer to capture a kiss, alone in the square.

