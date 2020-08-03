Rams women’s basketball alumna signs first pro contract in France

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Donald Higney

Former Ryerson Rams women’s basketball point guard Hayley Roberston is heading overseas to play for France’s Basket Féminin d’Escaudain Porte du Hainaut (BFEPH).

Robertson played two seasons at Ryerson after transferring from the University of Vermont in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) back in 2018. This past season, she averaged 11.1 points, 6.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals and ranked third in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) in assists per game.

“The idea of being done left me feeling unfulfilled and wanting more,” Robertson said. “So, I decided that playing overseas would be the next chapter and challenge for me.”

The team Robertson will be joining plays in France’s Nationale Féminine 1 league, a top professional league in the country.

Excited to share that I’m not hanging up the shoes just yet. The next adventure awaits en France 🇫🇷🏀 pic.twitter.com/fWcBcLhWAI — Hayley (@Hayls_Robertson) July 27, 2020

Robertson finished her time at Ryerson after setting several of the program’s records, including breaking the record for assists in a single season with 131. She finished her Rams career third all-time in assists in program history.

In addition to her records, she also earned an OUA Third-Team All-Star nod this past season with fellow Rams guard Marin Scotten.

According to Robertson, BFEPH was looking for a starting point guard that could score, pass the ball and play defence.

“I am excited to learn and adjust to the French style of play and to get to know my new teammates and coaches. The first game is set for the end of September so I am ready to get to work with the team and start preparing to compete together.”

Robertson said she is excited to experience French culture, but also knows that leaving her home city will come with challenges.

“With technology nowadays I’m sure I’ll be able to keep in touch with my friends and family, and of course stream some Rams games. I’m looking forward to cheering the team on from a distance,” she said.

While Robertson is excited to be starting her first pro contract abroad, she said she will always have a special place in her heart for Ryerson.

“I found my love for the game again here and got to spend lots of time with my family and friends,” she said. “I had a blast at Ryerson and will always cherish my time as a Ram.”