Making the most of your Rye email with discounts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Kinza Yaqoob

If this were a regular semester, we’d give you a list of places you can just flash your OneCard and be merrily on your discounted way. But during these strange times, you’re stuck at home, and those packages you keep ordering aren’t getting any cheaper.

To help you prep for the first-ever online semester, The Eyeopener has rounded up a few places where you can get a discount without even leaving your desk: just use your Ryerson email address.

TECH

Microsoft Office: Tired of Google Docs? Microsoft offers its entire office suite to students for free. Get unlimited access to all of Microsoft’s applications just by entering your Ryerson email on their website.

Adobe Creative Cloud: Trying to add Photoshop skills to your resume? Need Premiere Pro or InDesign for class? Adobe Creative Cloud allows all students access to their applications at a discounted price of up to 60 per cent off.

Canon: Canon offers a student membership at $50 for two years. With their student membership, full-time students are able to access cameras, lenses, printers and more, all at a discounted price.

MUSIC

Spotify Premium and Apple Music: Spotify Premium and Apple Music are both available at a student rate of $4.99 a month, just use your Ryerson email to sign up! Spotify Canada is also currently offering a free Google Nest Mini with a premium account, until supplies last.

YouTube Music: YouTube Music is also available to students at $4.99 a month, if that’s your vibe. Plus the first month is free!

RETAIL

Student Price Card (SPC): The SPC membership gives students a ton of discounts when shopping for food, fashion and tech. This includes stores like Samsung, Indigo, Roots and Basil Box (basically, all your near-campus faves). Membership is available online or through the SPC app.

Amazon Prime: When you sign up for Amazon Prime using your student email, you can get access to free delivery, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and Prime Video. Students get a free six month trial of Prime using their school email address, and once the trial expires, membership is upgraded to Amazon Prime at 50 per cent off its regular price. Amazon is also another option for completing your textbook search if you can’t find anything in second-hand bookstores and Facebook marketplaces .

Nike: The Mattamy Athletic Centre is open again! If you’re looking for some new gear to get back in the gym, Nike gives students 10 per cent off online by entering their school email account.

Adidas: Just one block down from Gould Street, Adidas gives students 30 per cent off just by showing their OneCard in-store. Luckily, the same discount applies online with a student email, plus 15 per cent off outlet items.

Roots: Among other things, the fall semester means it’s getting cold, and an online semester means you might want another pair of sweatpants to attend class from bed. Roots gives students 20 per cent off regular items, and offers 10 per cent off all sale items once you sign up for the SPC.