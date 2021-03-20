BREAKING: RSU 2021 election sees Adapt slate sweep executive positions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Charlize Alcaraz, Alexandra Holyk and Heidi Lee

Siddhanth Satish was elected president of the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) for the 2021-22 academic year. Satish won against “For the Students” slate presidential candidate David Jardine by a total of 364 votes, receiving 1,017 and 653 votes, respectively.

Satish will lead an executive team consisting entirely of candidates who ran from the “Adapt” slate. The four other elected executives are Vaishali Vinayak as vice-president operations, Maleha Yasmin as vice-president equity, Tarmanjit Kaur as vice-president education and Akibul Hoque as vice-president student life and events.

Adapt’s platform focuses on three aspects: providing grants and bursaries to students, establishing a COVID-19 plan for a safe return to campus and supporting international students at Ryerson.

In an interview with The Eyeopener, Satish said Adapt would collaborate with the university in creating a vaccination centre on campus. He also said Adapt will work to provide students with Personal Protective Equipment vending machines, so students could “take the necessary precautions [that are] available and affordable for them on campus.”

He added that he would like to increase financial transparency within the RSU to be more accountable to the membership.

Satish and Vinayak are members of the current RSU executive team; vice-president education and vice-president equity, respectively. Last year, they ran with the “Rise” slate, which included current RSU president Ali Yousaf, vice-president operations Liora Dubinsky and vice-president student life and events Usama Sheikh.

“For the Students” won five board member positions, which included the directors of the Faculty of Arts and the Faculty of Communication and Design.

Voting was held completely online from March 17-19.

The Eye received an email from Chief Returning Officer Jenna Rose at 6:47 p.m. with the election results.

Here is your 2021-2022 RSU team:

President: Siddhanth Satish — ADAPT

Vice-president education: Tarmanjit Kaur — ADAPT

Vice-president equity: Maleha Yasmin — ADAPT

Vice president operations: Vaishali Vinayak — ADAPT

Vice-president student life and events: Akibul Hoque — ADAPT

BOARD OF DIRECTORS — FACULTY REPRESENTATIVES CANDIDATES

Arts (2)

Sarah Ahmed— For the Students

Sharif Van Uum— For the Students

Communication and Design (3)

Sonia Bragança — For the Students

Olivia McLeod — For the Students

Mercedes Gaztambide — For the Students

Community Services (3)

Sabrina Ahmed — ADAPT

Parneet Brah — ADAPT

Joel Kuriakose — ADAPT

Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science (3)

Umar Abdullah — ADAPT

Salar Syed — ADAPT

Muhammad Maaz Rashid — ADAPT

Science (2) (acclaimed)

Ravital Kofman — ADAPT

Shawn Peari — ADAPT

Ted Rogers School of Management (4)

Husnain Khalid — ADAPT

Hilla Yaniv — ADAPT

Darsh Gajera — ADAPT

Silver Idele — ADAPT

International Representative (acclaimed)

Ayat Vizvi — ADAPT