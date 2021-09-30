Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Eyeopener is Ryerson University’s independent student newspaper, established in 1967. It is owned and operated by Rye Eye Publishing Inc., a non-profit corporation owned by the students of Ryerson. The Eye is temporarily printing a bi-weekly newspaper in fall 2021 due to COVID-19 and continues to publish online content regularly, including articles, videos, photo essays and a newsletter.

The Eyeopener is looking for students with an interest in media and journalism who are able to work both independently and with a larger team to produce Ryerson-based content for the publication.

Job Posting: Photo Editor

Overview: The photo editor will co-manage the photo and illustration section of our newspaper, alongside two other photo editors, in producing and curating visuals to supplement reported articles and other content. The photo editor will collaborate closely with section editors and aid in recruitment and development of volunteer contributors to the photo section, while also editing and proofing their submitted work.

Photo editors are responsible for ensuring that all visuals are eye-catching, visually appealing and relevant to the content and tone of the work they represent.

Roles & Responsibilities

Helping section editors pitch visuals to accompany content, delegating work to volunteer contributors and ensuring their quality in time for publication;

Doing outreach to recruit, engage, assist and train volunteer photo and visual contributors;

Completing visual orders (i.e. illustrations, photography, graphics and event coverage);

Designing covers;

Maintaining an organized archive of visuals;

Ensuring all visuals are accessible (e.g. writing effective alt text);

Attending weekly editorial meetings, as well as check-ins to provide updates

Qualifications

Must be a student enrolled in a full-time program at Ryerson University

Proficiency with digital illustration (Clip Studio Paint, ProCreate or Adobe Illustrator), design and typography, visual accessibility, DSLRs and other photography equipment, and Adobe Photoshop/Creative Suite

Experience with WordPress and InDesign are assets, but not required

Our Ideal Candidate

Has an interest in journalism, news production or digital media and understands the value of independent campus media;

Has a strong eye for detail and design;

Has strong communication, organization, multitasking and leadership skills;

Has strong time management and self-discipline;

Works well in a fast-paced environment subject to new/changing situations

This is a paid contract position from October to the end of November, with an option to extend another term. Due to COVID-19, work can be done entirely remotely and/or in The Eyeopener office on the second floor of the Ryerson Student Centre, given that the successful candidate can provide proof of full vaccination status. Interested applicants should send their resume, cover letter and five examples of visual work to editor@theeyeopener.com and photo@theeyeopener.com by Oct. 8, 2021.

The Eyeopener is a diverse workplace that always seeks to better serve and represent the Ryerson community. We welcome and encourage applicants from Indigenous, Black and racialized students; all genders; students with disabilities and the LGBTQ2IA+ community. If you require accommodations in the recruitment process or have accessibility concerns, please contact editor@theeyeopener.com.