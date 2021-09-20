9 events to check out during Indigenous Education Week

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Mariam Nouser

The annual student-led Indigenous Education Week and Pow Wow kicks off today with nearly 20 online events ranging from educational panels to hands-on workshops.

If you’re interested in attending an event, here are a few you can check out online or on campus:

Afro-Indigenous Kin Project: Partially sponsored by Afro-Indigenous Kin

According to the XU Pow Wow website, the event, “[aims] to instill pride in the next generation of Afro-Indigenous people and will feature art and written work that showcases and celebrates Afro-Indigenous existence and experiences.”

WHEN: Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Embarking on the Path of a Canoe Builder

Faith Julien, a master’s student at the Ted Rogers School of Management will be speaking to a Mi’kmaq canoe builder from Nova Scotia, Todd Labrador, about his path to becoming a canoe builder and the difficulties he faced. Labrador will also be showcasing one of the canoes he built at the event.

WHEN: Sept. 20 from 12 to 1 p.m.

Understanding Awaadiziwin and its role in achieving Bimaadiziwin

This session will provide attendees with more information about plant medicine. The benefits and uses of plant medicine will be discussed in relation to curing diseases.

WHEN: Sept 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Indigenous Fashion Support Program Experiences and Continuation

This panel will showcase the work of previous members of the Indigenous Fashion Support program, an initiative held by the Fashion Zone last year to support Indigenous fashion entrepreneurs. The panel will feature a question and answer period where community members can learn more about the experience.

WHEN: Sept 21 from 4 to 5 p.m.

The Moccasin Identifier

This event will be presented by Carolyn King, the former Chief of Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation. King is expected to highlight the understanding of treaties and Indigenous land.

WHEN: Sept. 22 from 12 to 1 p.m.

Beading Circle with Manitobah Mukluks

Beading is a prominent activity within Indigenous communities. Ryerson University’s own beading circle will be holding a session for new and experienced beaders who want to try something new.

WHEN: Sept. 22 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Truth before Reconciliation: Discussing Residential Schools with Children and Youth

According to the XU Pow Wow website, “this conversation will offer a space to learn about ways to hold these conversations and attend to the idea that truth must come before reconciliation.”

The event will be hosted by Jennifer Brandt, a professor at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education.

WHEN: Sept. 23 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

The Annual Pow Wow

This year, the Pow Wow is a live-streamed event for viewers to attend at home. The digital Pow Wow will feature a live-chat and video submissions that share a message with the audience. Pow Wows are sacred, social gatherings that are held throughout Indigenous communities in North America.

WHEN: Sept. 24 starting at 12 p.m.

Vendor Market & Family Gathering: Presented by XU Pow Wow & Wreckonciliation

The final event will be a vendor market held in the quad and will feature Indigenous businesses ranging from jewellery to art. The event is for Indigenous community members first and foremost, but settlers are welcome to join as guests.

WHEN: Sept. 25 from 12 to 5 p.m.