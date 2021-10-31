Missing referees found, but not the win in Rams preseason finale

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By Ilyas Hussein

The Rams men’s hockey team wrapped up its preseason exhibition schedule on Oct. 30 in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Windsor Lancers at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

The game began behind schedule, after a delay caused by the referees arriving late to the rink.

Once the puck dropped though, the Rams and Lancers went back-and-forth. Both teams had numerous scoring opportunities early.

Midway through the first period, Rams goaltender Lucas Peressini made two incredible saves on successive Windsor breakaway chances.

The Rams then capitalized on a chance by Kevin Gursoy with 6:24 left in the first period to race out to a 1-0 lead.

But The Lancers quickly answered back, with Anthony Stefano potting one of his own less than two minutes later against his former Western Mustangs teammate Peressini.

The Rams started off strong to begin the second frame. A Windsor defensive breakdown gave Rams forward Domenico Commisso a nice chance to take the lead, but he was turned aside by Lancers goaltender Dakota Lund-Cornish.

Windsor responded well to the effort by the Rams, with a glorious scoring chance from Nolan Gardiner, but he struck iron.

The puck then went the other way and Ryerson had a 2-on-1 with forwards Steven Harland and Patrick Fellows, with the latter dishing the puck over for the easy tap-in to make it a 2-1 lead for the Rams.

Following a penalty by earlier goalscorer, Gursoy, midway through the second, the Lancers had the Rams pinned in their own zone. However, after a turnover at the blue line Ryerson quickly turned it around for another 2-on-1 breakaway. This time Lund-Cornish was able to make the stop, ensuring the lead wouldn’t be doubled.

On the same powerplay, Lancers 6’7 forward John Parker-Jones was robbed on an incredible chance by Perresini near the goal-front, as the Nobleton, Ont. netminder flashed the leather.

Shortly after, the Rams capitalized on some good work on the boards and fast neutral zone skating to create a 3-on-1 opportunity. Nevertheless, Lund-Cornish came up huge again, denying a wrist shot from the hash marks from Rams forward Jackson Doherty.

With four minutes and 16 seconds remaining in the second period, Windsor forward Brady Hinz snuck one past Peressini, as the netminder failed to hug his left post. After what was a solid period from the Rams goaltender, that was one he’d probably like to have back.

As the frame was about to close, Ryerson had one last chance to take another lead, but Lund-Cornish came up huge with a solid right pad save on Fellows.

The third period began with the Rams scoring 32 seconds in. Forward Cavin Leth potted one after a quick zone entry. Comisso and captain Jared Walsh picked up the assists on the goal.

The goal seemed to have gone straight to the legs of the Rams as they had a great look from the slot that went off the cross, midway through the third.

However on the next face-off, the Lancers regained life in the game, as they capitalized on some fast neutral zone play of their own and forward Matt McNamara tipped one past Peressini.

Windsor followed this with many looks on net, but Peressini was stout in goal. However, after a soft clearing attempt from the goalie, a Lancers forward intercepted it and shot it at the gaping net.

Luckily for the Rams, Peressini was able to quickly recover to his goal and make the stop.

With less than five minutes remaining in the period, the game’s physicality levels increased after a hit at the boards near the Windsor blue line. A big scrum then ensued between the two teams, something that barely occurred throughout the contest.

The game remained deadlocked in regulation and had to be settled in three-on-three overtime, where Lancers forward Mason Kohn scored the game-winning goal.

Kohn was sprung on a breakaway by fellow forward Will Ennis after he blocked a shot from Ryerson defenceman Gregory DiTomaso.



UP NEXT: The Rams begin their regular season on Nov. 4 at the MAC against the Brock University Badgers. Puck-drop is set for 6 p.m.