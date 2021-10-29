Rams earn dramatic draw in final regular season home game

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Mario Russo

A last-minute marker from Zakaria Abdi kept the division lead alive for the Rams men’s soccer team, who erased a 2-0 deficit to secure a draw against the McMaster Marauders, on Oct. 28 at Downsview Park.

With just seconds left on the clock, a second effort in the box from Abdi fooled the Marauders goalkeeper and brought the game level at two, sending Downsview into hysterics.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life,” said Abdi. “I’m here to score goals, big ones.”

The winds of change blasted the Rams early in the first half. A turnover in the Rams’ end sprung the Marauders on the fast break. The Marauders rang a shot off the crossbar before the ball bounced off the body of a Rams defender and into the net.

McMaster fans erupted from the bleachers as their side jumped to an early 1-0 lead.

The Marauders came out with a purpose in the rare Thursday night affair. The visiting side was in control during the opening minutes stampeding the Rams offensive zone

McMaster would lay a last-minute dagger into the heart of a frustrated Rams side. A long ball from the Marauders own end would find some open space for the veteran Miles Green. The Toronto native chipped a loose ball over the head of a mobile Rams goalkeeper and over the goal line to extend his side’s lead.

Turnovers in the mid-field consumed the Rams defence throughout the first half as the squad struggled to establish their offensive game. McMaster dominated every blade of grass on the frosty pitch and cruised into halftime checking all the boxes on the road.

The Rams spent the intermission soul searching, in dire need of a game-changer.

“We came together as a group and we got what we needed,” said Abdi following the match.

The frigid temperatures sent the Rams’ three-headed monster into hibernation in the first half as Justin Santos, Abdallah El-Chanti and Abdi failed to generate anything threatening.

As the Rams played the opening minutes of the second half, the beast woke up. A cross from the right side dropped onto the forehead of a leaping Abdi who powdered the ball past the goalkeeper.

The deficit was cut to one with the momentum heavily favouring the blue and yellow.

As the 73rd minute approached, a tackle in the box awarded El-Chanti a penalty shot to tie the game up. The leading goal scorer smashed a shot to the right side, but was turned aside by the goalkeeper.

The Marauders continued to lead 2-1 following the strikers first miss from the spot.

While El-Chanti’s opportunity at the goal wasn’t meant to be, another crucial member of the Rams men’s soccer team came through Thursday night. Adbdi’s marker helped the Rams salvage the game and come out with a point.

Their six-game winning streak may be over, but the Rams will have another shot at McMaster on Sunday in Hamilton.

The Rams currently sit atop the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) Central Division with 22 points. However, McMaster is close behind at 20 points and the University of Toronto are looking to play spoiler and earn six points this week to shoot up the standings. It’s a tight race in the OUA Central Division and it all comes down to the last weekend of the regular season.

UP NEXT: The Rams head to Hamilton to take on the McMaster Marauders on Sunday, Oct. 31. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.