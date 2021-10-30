Rams women’s volleyball team victorious in first game at the MAC since 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Dream Homer

The Rams women’s volleyball team defeated the Guelph Gryphons 3-2 in five sets on Oct. 29 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

The blue and gold started off strong winning their first set 25-16. They were on high-alert with a strong lead and benefited from the mistakes the Gryphons made throughout the set.

Momentum remained in the Rams’ favour going into the second set with the action at an all-time high. It was a nail-bitter as the Rams and Gryphons went back and forth. Rams outside hitter Mikayla Sherriffs made key hits throughout the set, keeping her team alive and energetic.

Defensive mistakes from Guelph allowed the Rams offence to make crucial kills to maintain and extend the lead. The team benefited from strong serves made by setter Lauren Wong and soft taps over the net to trip up the Gryphons.

Both teams battled until the Rams started to pull away and capitalized on the Gryphons’ defensive breakdown. Their offence pushed them ahead to win the set, 25-19.

The high-intensity game continued into the third set.

The Rams fell behind early, but were able to stay close behind, tying it a few times. Sherriffs was a star throughout, making crucial passes and saves throughout the set to keep the Rams in it. Unfortunately, the Gryphons powered through the efforts of the Rams and took the set 25-22.

The fourth set wasn’t any easier for Ryerson, who looked to regain the momentum they had in the first two sets. But early mistakes throughout the fourth set made the game of catch-up harder for the Rams. Guelph’s momentum remained throughout the set as the Rams fell 25-12, tying the match at 2-2.

It all came down to the fifth set with the match tied. Things started off back and forth again and the Rams were looking to break away.

Crucial blocks were made by Sherriffs and Katelyn Grasman to keep the Rams charging forward after the Gryphons called a timeout to try and stop the team’s push. As the lead started to grow, fifth-year veteran Cailin Wark and Grasman made crucial kills towards the end of the set as the Rams were victorious, winning the set 15-7.

The Rams won the battle in their only preseason game at the MAC. They’ll now turn their attention to the first game of the regular season on Nov. 5 against the Queen’s University Gaels. Neither volleyball team at Ryerson will play at home again until Nov. 13.



UP NEXT: The Rams travel to Kingston, Ont., to take on the Queen’s Gaels on Nov. 5. First serve is set for 5 p.m.