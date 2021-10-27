Ryerson to allow spectators in MAC under COVID protocols

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Heidi Lee

Spectators are now allowed to attend exhibition and conference games at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC), according to the Ryerson Athletics website.

In an interview with The Eyeopener, Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi said the university is happy to announce that spectators will be permitted entry into the MAC.

“Fans are asked to facilitate physical distancing as best as possible between groups and not their immediate households and to wear a mask or face covering,” said Lachemi. “We look forward to seeing students back on the stands cheering for our student athletes.”

On June 8, 2020, Ontario University Athletics (OUA) announced the decision to cancel all OUA-sanctioned sport programming and championships up to Dec. 31, 2020 due to COVID-19.

Additionally, all winter 2021 OUA-sanctioned sport programming was cancelled until March 31, The Eye previously reported.

In June, the OUA announced the return of competitive university sports for the fall 2021 semester. In August, Ryerson joined the list of OUA member programs that require mandatory vaccination for student athletes.

The current slate of exhibition games, which ends Oct. 30, don’t require tickets. However, tickets will be required for all conference basketball, hockey and volleyball games.

To attend a soccer game at Downsview Park, Ryerson students, staff and faculty members are required to present proof of double vaccination, a photo ID and a passed RyersonSafe COVID screening through the RyersonSafe App.

When visitors are asked to enter a Ryerson contact in the RyersonSafe app, they should use the email varsitygames@ryerson.ca.

Doors will open 45 minutes prior to the start time for both exhibition and conference games.

Spectators should complete their daily COVID-19 screening before arriving at the MAC. Those who fail to comply will not be allowed into the building to watch the game.

Spectators are asked to stay in their seats and are not permitted to enter the field of play or areas restricted to staff, athletes, coaches and team personnel.

Spectators are also being asked to follow the instructions of Ryerson game day staff at all times.

More information will be available in the upcoming weeks through the Ryerson Athletics website.