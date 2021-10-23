Second period surge sees Rams down Gaels

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Gavin Axelrod

The Rams men’s hockey team scored three unanswered goals in the second period en route to a 4-2 victory over the Queen’s Gaels on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

Down 2-0 and with less than five minutes left in the second period, the Rams began to charge.

Forward Michael Cramarossa scored on a slick feed from Elijah Roberts to cut Queen’s lead in half. Cramarossa’s marker was the team’s first goal in nearly five periods of hockey and gave them a much needed boost of energy.

Rams veteran Steven Harland tied the game quickly after the goal from Cramarossa and suddenly the team came alive. But the Rams were just getting started.

Jacob Kamps kept the scoring party going with a little over a minute left in the second period. Kamps’ tally sent the Rams into the dressing room with renewed confidence heading into the final period of the game.

However, Saturday’s contest didn’t start the way the Rams would’ve hoped. Queen’s opened the scoring with under four minutes left in the opening frame. Rams goalie Garrett Forrest kept busy in the first period, stopping all but one shot in the opening frame.

The Rams’ penalty killers were also tested early in the game and shut down two Queen’s power plays. But on the offensive side of the coin, the home side only managed five shots on goal.

As the buzzer sounded to signal the end of the first period, the Rams headed to the locker room searching for their offence.

A power play chance with 13:22 left in the second period gave the Rams an opportunity to tie things up, but they were unable to capitalize. The team would soon find itself on the penalty kill for the fourth time of the afternoon as the game neared its halfway point.

While the Rams were able to kill off their previous penalties, this time the result wasn’t the same. Queen’s made the home side pay for giving them a man advantage and increased their lead to 2-0 with 10:13 left in the period. However, it was the final goal the visitors would score in the matinee.

In Saturday’s contest, the tail end of the second frame was where the Rams recovered. They scored a trio of goals and improved on a poor opening period.

The home side held most of the momentum during the third period, but the Gaels weren’t going away easily.

With 8:59 left in the final period and the Rams clinging to a 3-2 lead, forward Jeremiah Addison took what could’ve been a costly penalty. The team faced a pivotal point in the action and nearly let Queen’s get back in it. However, they held steady and once again killed off another Gaels power play.

As the action wound down and Queen’s pulled its goalie, Rams veteran Jesse Barwell would ice the contest and make it 4-2. After a tough start to the game, Barwell sealed a Rams victory comparable to the cost of admission: priceless.

While the homecoming festivities roll on at Queen’s University back in Guelph Ont., it’ll be a Saturday to forget for the Gaels. As for the Rams men’s hockey team, they’ll look to keep the good times rolling as they wrap up the preseason with a pair of home games at the MAC on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30.

UP NEXT: The Rams men’s hockey team host the Guelph Gryphons at the MAC on Oct. 28. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.