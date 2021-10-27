What we know about the winter 2022 term (so far)

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Thea Gribilas

As Ryerson University slowly begins to roll out their plan for returning to campus in the winter 2022 term, several announcements have been made both to the school and individual faculties about the return.

We compiled a list of everything we know about the return so far:

Vaccination requirements

On Aug. 27, the university announced that it would require Ryerson community members to show proof of vaccination in order to come to campus in the fall.

An update provided on Oct. 18 said that all students, staff and faculty must submit their proof of vaccination by Nov. 1, ahead of the winter 2022 term.

According to the update, exemptions will be provided under “limited circumstances, where there is a duty to accommodate based on protected grounds under Ontario Human Rights Code,” adding that a “personal preference” or “singular belief” does not amount to a right to an accommodation.

“Ryerson may not be able to offer you an immediate plan to support your academic progress”

In an email sent to all students on Oct. 20, vice-provost, students Jen McMillen said “if you choose not to get vaccinated there will be limited academic options available to you for winter 2022; remote learning options may not be in place for every course, and the university may not be able to offer you an immediate plan to support your academic progress.”

Those that have an approved exemption must register for the rapid antigen testing program. The rapid antigen testing program requires that an antigen test be taken every Monday and Thursday and a photo be submitted of the test.

In the email, it was also noted that Ryerson’s definition of fully vaccinated individuals has changed to align with Health Canada’s definition. Vaccines approved by Health Canada are the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines.

Students who do not have an approved Health Canada COVID-19 vaccine can get vaccinated at the Ryerson Medical Centre.

In an email to The Eyeopener, Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi said he “hopes to have a more detailed update [about the winter term] in the next few days.”

Email to TRSM students

On Oct. 21, Ted Rogers School of Management students received an email from dean Daphne Taras.

In the email Taras said “the Ted Rogers School is currently planning for more than 85 per cent of classes to be conducted in person.”

She added that all on-campus attendance is contingent on students’ vaccination statuses and their compliance with Ryerson health and safety protocols, including health screenings and masking.

Email to journalism students

On Oct. 14, students at the School of Journalism received an email from interim co-chair Gavin Adamson that said the university is planning for a full return to campus in the winter 2022 term.

The School of Journalism will be functioning at full capacity in the winter term in compliance with university guidelines, he wrote.

Adamson added that although masking requirements will continue to be mandated, social distancing requirements will be changing, although no specifics were provided.