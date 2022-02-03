BREAKING: Evidence of ‘Forward’ slate bribing students in residence with snack package, breaking bylaws

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Heidi Lee and Thea Gribilas

This article will be updated with comments from chief returning officer Jenna Rose, the ‘Forward’ slate and Housing and Residence Life.

‘Forward’ candidates bribed students living in residence with snacks in an effort to get them to vote for Forward in this week’s Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) elections.

In an email to The Eyeopener, a student living in residence—who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal but whose identity has been confirmed by The Eye—said he received a bag of snacks from a Forward candidate, who knocked on his residence door.

According to the RSU election procedures code, which all RSU candidates receive, “remunerating someone for their vote” is not permissible.

The student added that he received the package approximately half an hour ago, around 6 p.m.

According to the student, the candidate then handed him a bag with snacks and a flyer with instructions on how to vote for the Forward slate.

A flyer with instructions on how to vote for the ‘Forward’ slate received by the student.

The bag of snacks given to the student by a ‘Forward’ candidate.

The student said the bag contained an apple juice box, a Nutella spread breadstick and a quinoa bar.

According to Housing and Residence Life, student residences restrict guest access to buildings in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

“At this time, no daytime or overnight guests will be permitted in residence after the student’s move-in period,” their website reads.