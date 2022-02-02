RSU elections invalid after ratification at 10-person BoD meeting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Thea Gribilas and Edward Djan

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) election is invalid after only 10 board members showed up to the latest Board of Directors’ (BoD) meeting.

At the BoD meeting on Jan. 26, more than half of the 21-person Board of Directors were absent, thus not meeting quorum needed for the meeting to proceed.

Section 8.1 of the RSU bylaws states that “a majority of the voting Directors shall form a quorum for the transaction of business.”

In this case, a majority would be 11 members.

Due to the fact that quorum was not met, all motions that were ratified at that meeting are technically invalid.

It is unclear if the election will proceed.

This includes the ratification of the anonymous Elections Appeals Committee. According to section 6.36 of the bylaws, there must be an Election Appeals Committee to act “as an appeals board for any candidate wanting to appeal a decision made by the Chief Returning Officer.”

The recent appointment of Declan Key as first-year representative is also invalid because of quorum not being met. Key was supposed to fill the vacant position until April 2022.