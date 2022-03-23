BREAKING: Ryerson resuming in-person convocation ceremonies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Edward Djan

Ryerson will be holding in-person convocation ceremonies in June for the first time since the pandemic began.

The ceremonies will take place from June 13 to 24 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC), honouring the class of 2022 and including graduates from 2020 and 2021.

Graduates will be sent an invitation in April to register for convocation. Venue capacity and health protocols will be confirmed at a later time.

According to the university, over 22,000 students are expected to participate in more than 23 ceremonies occurring during the month of June.

In a statement posted on Ryerson Today, president Mohamed Lachemi said he is “looking forward to celebrating with our graduates in person this year, to see our students cross the stage for the first time since fall 2019 will be a wonderful moment.”

“Convocation is a major milestone in our students’ lives, it’s a very special day not only for them but for their family and loves ones as well.”

Convocation ceremonies for the past two years have taken place virtually, as Lachemi has continued to promise in-person ceremonies for students who graduated during the COVID-19 pandemic once public health measures allowed it.

Dates of the specific ceremonies have not yet been announced and will be updated on the university’s convocation website.