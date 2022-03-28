Breaking: Ryerson suspending vaccination and masking policies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Thea Gribilas and Edward Djan

Ryerson will suspend vaccination and mask mandates on May 1, the university told The Eyeopener in an email.

According to the email, the decision was made with support from the provincial government.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, however, and will follow the guidance of public health officials if the situation changes,” the university said in the email.

The provincial government lifted vaccination requirements in most indoor settings on March 14, while masking was lifted on March 21.

The university’s face mask policy was first approved in July 2020, in accordance with the Ontario government’s health restrictions for businesses and establishments to reopen during the first wave of the pandemic.

On March 17, the university announced that mandatory vaccination and masking will remain in place for the remainder of the winter term.

Ryerson approved its vaccination policy requiring students, staff, faculty, contractors and instructors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in September of 2021.

“Our top priority at Ryerson has always been the health and safety of our campus community,” the email said.