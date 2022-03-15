Ontario government moving forward with Ryerson medical school in Brampton

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Thea Gribilas

The Ontario government will be moving forward with Ryerson’s proposed medical school in Brampton, according to a Tuesday press release by the school.

The government has also committed to increasing the number of medical school seats available to students—part of an initiative to ensure that the province has enough doctors to meet future demand.

Ryerson will have 80 undergraduate seats along with 95 postgraduate seats.

As previously reported by The Eyeopener, Ryerson received $2 million in September 2021 to develop a proposal for a medical school in Brampton.

Consultations for the proposal have been ongoing since the summer and included meetings with students, faculty, staff and medical experts.

After the consultation period ended at the beginning of March, the school submitted a letter of intent for the creation of the school of medicine to the provincial government.

In the release, Prabmeet Sarkaria, president of the treasury board of Ontario and an MPP from Brampton South, said: “After years of chronic staffing shortages, budget cuts and neglect from previous governments, our community is finally getting our fair share.”

Sarkaria added that “Brampton’s new medical school will give the eager students of today the opportunity to become the skilled doctors serving our community tomorrow—improving access and quality of care for all Bramptonians.”

The medical school aims to start accepting students by fall 2025.