Rams depth dominates in win over Laurentian

By Jack MacCool

The women’s basketball team extended their undefeated record to 13-0 as they played host to the Laurentian Voyageurs at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC), picking up a 91-54 victory.

Coming off two massive wins over the fellow nationally ranked Ottawa Gee-Gees, it was important that the Rams continue to ride the momentum they gained on the eastern road trip.

“It was a really important game. End of the regular season for us, so last chance to play in a game before the playoffs,” said Rams head Coach Carly Clarke. “Our goal all year has been to get better every single day and I thought we did that today.”

The game began with a frenetic pace as both teams got off to an excellent start, scoring a combined 15 points in the first three minutes of play, with both benches bringing the energy early.

Laurentian had to come out strong if they were to compete with the No. 3 ranked Rams and they did just that, converting on two long three pointers in the opening minutes.

The Rams rallied after Laurentian’s early quarter push, upping the pace and turning their defence into offence in the open court. Through six minutes the Rams led 16-11.

The Rams got a strong contribution from Stefanija Mrvaljevic early in the game, as she scored eight quick points to push the Rams lead to double digits with two minutes to play in the opening frame.

With a minute and a half remaining, Rams guard Tiya Misir drove to the hoop, splitting multiple Voyageurs defenders en route to a beautiful euro step layup. Just 40 seconds later, Rams forward Rachel Farwell nailed her third three pointer of the opening frame extending the lead to 28-16.

After outscoring the Voyageurs in the first quarter, the Rams extended their first quarter unbeaten streak to 13 games, having not lost an opening frame all year.

In the first, it was Laurentian who brought the energy but in the second, the tables had turned as the Rams ramped up their intensity, forcing turnover after turnover. The Rams ball movement was also stellar to begin the second quarter, swinging it around the outside to find the open player, as well as making beautiful interior passes for layups.

Halfway through the quarter however, the momentum shifted as the Voyageurs cut the lead to single digits after a nice transition layup by forward Aneisha Rismond.

Mrvaljevic’s strong play continued into the second, as she answered Laurentian’s baskets with her own on multiple occasions, bringing her point total to a game high 12 at the half.

Despite some big counter shots from the Voyageurs, the Rams lead was a commanding 19 points at the half following a steal and score from fourth-year Eve Uwayesu. Through 20 minutes of action the score was 47-28.

The name of the game in the first half for the Rams was converting defence to offence as they converted 24 points off turnovers to Laurentian’s one. Heading into the playoffs, continuing to take care of the basketball and value possessions will be imperative if the Rams are to make a deep run.

The beginning of the second half was more of the same for the Rams, defending excellently while moving the ball and getting everyone involved.

“We have so much fun that way and honestly I think it’s so hard to guard for the opposing team,” said Uwayesu. “We have so many looks and different people coming off the bench who can come in and contribute.”

After a nice stop by Mikaela Dodig on the defensive end, the Rams got out and ran, as Dodig found Bin-Edward for back to back fastbreak layups, followed by a three pointer of her own on the following possession.

After a 20-6 run capped off by back to back threes by centre Haley Fedick and Uwayesu, the Voyageurs were forced to call a timeout as the lead swelled to 32 with four minutes to play in the third.

The third ended the same way it started, with the Rams holding a large lead. After putting up 28 in the quarter, the score now sat at 75-40. The final quarter saw the Rams continue to push the pace while harassing the Voyageurs on the defensive end, forcing a multitude of steals.

This marked the Rams thirteenth straight win and third consecutive victory without their third leading scorer and veteran Marin Scotten after she suffered a knee injury Feb.19.

With just one game remaining in the regular season Clarke said the team was cautiously optimistic regarding a potential return for the fourth year star, but there remains a lot of uncertainty.

The Rams record now sits at a perfect 13-0, but it isn’t affecting the team’s intensity or concentration heading into the final game of the season before playoffs.

“We know we have to keep going day in and day out and work hard and not look at it as if we have this big record that we have to keep,” said Uwayesu. “We have to keep making sure we’re coming out and showing up every single game.”

UP NEXT: The Rams face the Voyageurs on March 6, with a chance to secure an undefeated regular season record. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.