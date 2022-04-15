Meet your Fall 2022 masthead

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE EDITORS OF FALL 2022!
Thank you to everyone who ran, voted and keeps this place going.
Without further ado, here is your new masthead:
Editor-in-Chief
Abeer Khan (@uhhbeer)
News Editors
Prapti Bamaniya (@praptibamaniya)
Edward Djan (@EdwardDjan1)
Thea Gribilas (@thea_gribilas)
Photo Editors
Jes Mason (@jesromas)
Vanessa Kauk (@vnsa.jpg)
Peyton Keeler-Cox (@peytonkeelercox)
Arts & Culture Editor
Madeline Liao (@madsliao)
Business & Technology Editor
Christina Flores-Chan (@chrstnafc)
Communities Editor
Asha Swann (@swannasha)
Features Editor
Mariyah Salhia (@mariyah_salhia)
Fun & Satire Editor
Zarmminaa Rehman
Sports Editors
Gavin Axelrod (@Gavin77Axe)
Jack MacCool (@JackMaccool)
Media Editor
Sonia Khurana (@_soniakhurana)
Online Editors
Alexandra Holyk (@alexandra_holyk)
Abby Hughes (@abbyyhughes)
General Manager
Liane McLarty
generalmanager@theeyeopener.com
Design Director
J.D. Mowat
Advertising Manager
Christopher Roberts