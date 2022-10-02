Bold salvage one point with draw against Ontario Tech

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Keiran Gorski

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s soccer team wasn’t lacking in energy, even as they were held to a scoreless draw against the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks in the second match of the last 24 hours at Downsview Park on Oct. 2.

A logistical issue forced the women’s team into the difficult arrangement. The Bold did well to rekindle their energy after a long game the day before.

“Yesterday we played in spells,” said head coach John Yacou. “Today, I feel like everyone brought their level up.”

A ferocious start from both sides saw both keepers tested. An outside run from winger Enoyaa Acheampong almost found the back of the goal off a rebound from Ivymae Perez. Bold goalkeeper Abby Harrison was tested immediately off a mad scramble in front of the net. It was Harrison’s first of several standout saves that kept everything level.

The rapid pace of the game manifested in an extraordinarily tight and aggressive atmosphere. Acheampong and defender Samantha Naus were subbed off, both absorbing arrant kicks to the face. Emotion was running high before Lizzie Farsang gave the team and the crowd a very audible talking-to near the end of the first half.

“I felt like the game was getting a little out of hand,” said Farsang. “[I wanted to] bring the energy back to where it needed to be and calm everyone down.”

The second half was riddled with high-danger chances. Ridgebacks forward Sara Wylie threatened all day long, and would’ve put the visiting team ahead had she kept her strike below the bar on a breakaway.

The remainder of the match was played mostly in their half, with the Bold pressing for three points and the win. Alexia Rhooms put a free kick off the bar in the 57th minute. The Ontario Tech keeper might have made the save of the match off what looked like a tap-in for Alia Serapiglia in the 69th minute.

A ball cleared off the Tech line in the 81st minute summed up a frustrating afternoon, where TMU seemingly did everything but score. Nevertheless, the feeling after the game was a positive one.

“Finishing is what we’re working on right now,” said Farsang. “We’ve definitely nailed building out from the back. If we can just put them in the back of the net, I’m sure we’ll excel from there.”

UP NEXT: The team faces off against the University of Toronto Varsity Blues on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Downsview Park.