TPS looking for man in relation to alleged sexual assault at TMU

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Edward Djan and Thea Gribilas

Toronto Police Service (TPS) is asking for the public’s help following an alleged sexual assault at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU).

The alleged assault occurred on Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in a bathroom in Kerr Hall East, according to a security incident report on the school’s website.

The man is described as having a medium build, thick beard and with long black hair tied back. He was last seen wearing a long grey sweater jacket, a grey shirt, blue jeans and white running shoes, according to a TPS news release.

An email was sent to TMU students on Oct. 27 around 3 p.m. notifying the community of the alleged assault on campus.

“On October 26, TMU Security was advised of an incident in Kerr Hall. Due to the nature of the event and consultation with Toronto Police Service, we are sharing this information,” the email said.

In a statement to The Eyeopener, the school said their “primary concern is for the health and wellbeing of the individual impacted. The university is taking steps to provide support and services. It is critical that we respect the right to privacy and confidentiality of the individual impacted.”

The school added in the email to students that supports are available through Consent Comes First, the Walk Safe Program, Personal Planning Sessions and The Employee and Family Assistance Program.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.

Community members who are affected by this story and/or in need of support can contact the following resources: