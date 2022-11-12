Person sent to hospital after incident at 10 Dundas Street East

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Prapti Bamaniya and Thea Gribilas

CONTENT WARNING: This story contains mentions of blood.

A person was taken to the hospital after an incident at 10 Dundas Street East involving building security on Friday.

Toronto Police Services (TPS) said in an email to The Eyeopener that a man fell to the ground while being arrested outside the building by security at around 1:15 p.m.

The person was taken to hospital by medics according to TPS.

Kayla Willis, a third-year psychology student at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), said she saw the incident happen as she was walking by.

She said there were three security guards and a Black man who spat at them. The white security guards allegedly pushed the man down “really aggressively,” she added.

“You could hear his head hit the ground,” said Willis. The incident occurred outside the building in front of the entrance.

“I always see it on videos. So it is definitely hard to see in person,” she said.

Jayda Moore, a fourth-year occupational health and safety student at TMU, said she was leaving class when she saw the aftermath of the incident.

“I just saw him rolling around in pain and blood gushing out of his head,” she said.

Moore said bystanders called paramedics. When the paramedics showed up to the scene, sirens were allegedly not turned on, according to Moore.

Moore said there were other ways security could have handled the situation.

“I’m shocked. I’m really disappointed,” she said.

It is unclear whether the person was a member of the TMU community.

The Eye has reached out to the Tenor building at 10 Dundas Street East for comment.