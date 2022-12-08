Meet your Winter 2023 masthead

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE EDITORS OF WINTER 2023!
Thank you to everyone who ran, voted and keeps this place going.
Without further ado, here is your new masthead:
Editor-in-Chief
Abeer Khan (@uhhbeer)
News Editors
Jake MacAndrew (@jakemacandrew)
Gabriela Silva Ponte (@GSPjournalism)
Racy Rafique (@RacyRafique)
Photo Editors
Konnor Killoran (@KonnorKilloran)
Vanessa Kauk (@vnsa.jpg)
Arts & Culture Editor
Shaki Sutharsan (@shakisuth)
Business & Technology Editor
Vacant
Communities Editor
Negin Khodayari (@negin.khodayari)
Features Editor
Stephanie Davoli (@steph_davoli)
Fun & Satire Editor
Zarmminaa Rehman (@ZarmminaaRehman)
Sports Editors
Gavin Axelrod (@Gavin77Axe)
Jack MacCool (@JackMaccool)
Media Editor
Sonia Khurana (@_soniakhurana)
Youdon Tenzin (@youdonni)
Online Editors
Thea Gribilas (@thea_gribilas)
Madeline Liao (@madsliao)
General Manager
Liane McLarty
generalmanager@theeyeopener.com
Design Director
J.D. Mowat
Advertising Manager
Christopher Roberts