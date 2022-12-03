TMU women’s hockey wins first game of back-to-back with Queen’s

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Mikayla Guarasci

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s hockey team beat the Queen’s University Gaels 4-2 in their final home game of 2022, extending their win streak to three games.

Heading into the game, the Bold sat just two points behind the Gaels for fourth in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) East division. This was the first game in a home-and-home set for the teams this weekend with consequential points on the line.

The first period went scoreless, with both teams getting powerplay opportunities. They were able to get high-quality chances, but neither team could get on the board. The shots on goal after the first period were 11-7 in favour of the Gaels.

“I was really happy with our start. I thought every line, really every player was ready to go out of the gate,” said TMU head coach Lisa Haley. “That’s the game we’ve been looking to find.”

The first five minutes of the second period made up for the lack of scoring in the first. TMU rookie Gaby Gareau opened the scoring as the puck banked off the goaltender’s helmet and into the net, giving the Bold a lead less than two minutes into the frame. The lead was short-lived as Queen’s answered back with goals from Alexandra Maw and Emma McKnight just a minute and a half apart to put the Gaels up 2-1.

Just before the halfway mark of the period, Bold forward Olivia Giardetti tied the game at two with a power-play marker. Less than four minutes later, Erika Crouse’s shot bobbled past Gael’s goaltender, Vanessa Campeau, to put TMU up 3-2. The Bold put up a total of 24 shots in the second period, bringing their total to 31. Queen’s added eight for a total of 19 through the first two periods.

“It was electrifying because I think we’ve been struggling with our offence a bit,” said Giardetti. “Being able to go back and forth gives the team a lot of momentum.”

The third period saw more momentum swings, with Queen’s trying to tie things up and TMU looking for insurance on their lead. Both teams had a flurry of chances, but neither could find the back of the net even with time on special teams.

Once the Gaels pulled their goalie, TMU got the puck deep in the offensive zone. It was Crouse who added an empty net marker to secure the 4-2 win.

“It is all about being on the same page. At this level of hockey, there’s nobody out there that’s able to do the job all by themselves. You have to work as a group of six out there,” said Haley. “That’s where the success is coming from for us.”

Rookie goaltender Alexia Stratos made 26 of 28 saves for the win while Campeau made 38 of 42 in the loss. Both Haley and Giardetti commented on Stratos’ play helping the team get the win.

The teams will head to Kingston, Ont., for a rematch on Saturday. Friday’s win moved TMU one point ahead of Queen’s in the standings, making Saturday’s game that much more important.

“Every point matters, we’re looking for points tomorrow. Obviously we will take all three if we can put ourselves in a position to do that,” said Haley. “We’ve been working all semester for the results we’re getting now.”

UP NEXT: The TMU Bold women’s hockey team will head to Kingston to play the Queen’s University Gaels on Saturday.