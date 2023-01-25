Simple student side-hustles

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Natalie Vilkoff

As defined by the Urban Dictionary, a side-hustle is the second or even third job someone has to work “to meet the same standard of living their parents had 30 years ago.”

Especially as students, a little extra cash is never unappreciated. Coupled with the rising cost of living and inflation, it might be nice to know that you can earn a little more to spend on a treat for yourself.

So, if you have a bit of extra time, here are some simple money-making endeavours to pursue on the side.

Tutoring

You might not remember much from high school but as long as you have a good understanding of high school-level subjects like science, math and English, you can use that to your advantage and sign up to tutor online. You might have to submit documents such as a transcript to prove you’re qualified to tutor that subject and some sites require a background check. But once you’re approved, you can set your own schedule and your income will depend on the amount you work.

TUEX and Cambly are just two examples from a multitude of online tutoring platforms where you can sign up to pass knowledge onto others—for a price of course. Most tutoring sites charge a small commission but otherwise you can make about $10.20 an hour, according to the Cambly website.

Babysitting

Have you always been good with kids? Then you’re in luck, because sometimes parents need some time off, leaving their children in need of a babysitter. This is where you step in.

You can, of course, pursue the more classic route of babysitting in your community but there are also websites such as Sitly and Mother’s Helpers where you can sign up to be connected to a network of people seeking babysitters or nannies.

Keep in mind that many babysitting platforms require references and a background check.

Dog-walking

If you don’t get along well with kids, maybe animals are more your thing. With apps like Rover, you can sign up to be a dog walker or even a house sitter. Rover allows you to set your own prices but generally, the starting rate for dog walking is $15 an hour.

This way you can get exercise AND hang out with a dog, all in a way that works with your schedule.

Sell your used clothes and items

If you’re looking for a way to get rid of your old clothes, you might want to consider reselling them on apps like Poshmark or Depop. You will have to put some effort into taking pictures of what you’re selling but once that’s out of the way you’re good to go!

If you have any old toys, furniture or other knick knacks you think can be better used by someone else, Facebook Marketplace is a great option. You might have exactly what someone else is looking for!

Complete paid surveys online

This is a simple, passive activity that comes with the benefit of getting paid from home. Market research companies such as Survey Junkie are constantly looking for customers’ opinions. By completing surveys⁠—which range from 1-5 minutes and pay about $0.40 to $5 per survey⁠—you will receive points which you can redeem on the survey website.

This won’t make you a millionaire but could be good for when you have some extra time and could use a few extra bucks.