Bold women’s volleyball eliminated from playoffs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Bana Yirgalem

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s volleyball team saw its season come to an end in four sets on Saturday.

TMU dropped a one-and-done playoff clash to the University of Waterloo Warriors on the road at the Physical Activities Complex. Saturday’s contest was the Bold’s first playoff Feb. 29, 2020.

The opening set started off rocky for the Bold as they struggled offensively and defensively. The Warriors found the cracks within the Bold’s game plan and continued to attack them with kills and blocks.

Waterloo called timeout after being up by 16-19. However, the Bold weren’t going to let the three-point deficit stop them as they pushed back to make it a 21-20 set.

Another timeout called by Waterloo gave the Bold a chance to evaluate their game plan and finish the set strong. Both teams fought back and forth and saw the Warriors up 23-24.

Waterloo finished off the set with a bang with the score being 23-25, taking the opener and hyping up the home fans.

The Bold started off the second set by putting up three points right off the hop. But the Warriors weren’t going to let them off easy, scoring six points, jumping out to an 8-4 lead and forcing the visitors into a timeout.

TMU struggled with rotational errors and miscommunication, but overcame their shortcomings to claw back and cut Waterloo’s lead to four points. They then got their first lead in the second set late at 25-24.

After two more plays, TMU secured the second set win with 27-25.

As the third set got underway, both teams took turns exchanging leads, but it was Waterloo who made it a 2-1 match. The Warriors were led by Sarah Glynn and Jennifer Zhu, who put up 14 kills each in the match.

TMU’s chance at a victory slipped away in the fourth and final set as the started to fall behind. At one point Waterloo held a 21-12 lead and went on to close it out at 25-14.

UP NEXT: The Bold head into the offseason with their heads held high after making the postseason and turning things around from their 3-10 record last season They’ll return to the court with new faces in the fall and look to improve on the 2022-23 campaign.