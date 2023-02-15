List of reliable resources to help with Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Negin Khodayari

After devastating earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria last week, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) students may be looking for reliable resources to help both countries as they recover.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria the morning of Feb. 6, causing the collapse of approximately 3,000 buildings. Nine hours later, it was followed by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

As of Monday Feb. 13, the death toll had risen to over 36,000 in the affected regions, according to AFAD and The White Helmets civil defence group.

As the victims face challenges in the wake of freezing temperatures and supply shortages, The Eyeopener has compiled a list of trustworthy resources and donation sites, on and off campus, to help those impacted by the earthquakes.

TMSU Emergency Supply Donations

The Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union (TMSU) is collecting donations from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the Student Campus Centre (SCC). They will be accepting tagged and unopened items only, which will be given to the Federation of Canadian Turkish Associations. The list of high-demand items include: tents, blankets, sleeping bags, thermoses, diapers, menstrual supplies, winter jackets, gloves, scarves and canned foods. For more updates and the complete list, visit @yourtmsu on Instagram.

TMU Muslim Students’ Association Donations

The Muslim Students’ Association (MSA) at TMU is encouraging students to donate to a LaunchGood campaign started by Action for Humanity—a United Kingdom-based aid foundation that provides assistance to those devastated by conflict, according to its website. The donation link can be found in the bio of TMU MSA’s Instagram, @torontometmsa.

The UN Refugee Agency Türkiye and Syria Earthquake Response

The United Nations Refugee Agency in Canada is collecting donations to help provide immediate assistance including shelter, tents, blankets and other non-food items to displaced people in Syria and Türkiye. You are given the option to make a one-time or monthly donation on their website at give.unhcr.ca

The Canadian Red Cross

The Canadian Red Cross is actively working to deliver emergency relief to victims impacted by the earthquakes. According to its website, the Government of Canada matched public donations in the amount of $10 million on Feb. 12. All donations made from now on will continue to be sent to aid Türkiye and Syria.

International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation

According to the Global Giving website, International Blue Crescent (IBC) has begun relief efforts working directly from offices in the cities of Gaziantep and Hatay, two epicenters of the disaster in Türkiye. Additionally, IBC offices in Kilis—which is on the border of the Türkiye and Syria—are providing relief aid, such as tents and blankets, in northern Syria. To donate, visit globalgiving.org