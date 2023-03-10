BREAKING: Senate approves TMU’s school of medicine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Gabriela Silva Ponte

The university’s Senate approved the “establishment” of Toronto Metropolitan University’s (TMU) medical school on Tuesday.

According to a TorontoMet Today press release, the project team will now begin setting up the structure for future medical education programs and recruitment of staff and faculty in preparation for the institution’s opening in September 2025.

“This is a significant milestone in our efforts to deliver a new approach to medical education that will address the changing needs for health care delivery and practice,” said TMU’s interim provost and vice-president, academic, Roberta Iannacito-Provenzano in the press release.

The university said the medical school will be the first in Canada with the foundation of “social accountability, equity, diversity and inclusion and reconcilliation” in the release.

The school of medicine’s location will be the Bramalea Civic Centre in Brampton, Ont., as previously reported by The Eyeopener.

In a press release sent to The Eye earlier this year, the university said the centre was chosen because it is close to Brampton Civil and Peel Memorial Hospitals, municipal and GO transportation, as well as highway systems.

The school will hold 80 undergraduate students and 95 postgraduate students.

In a press conference earlier this year, TMU president Mohamed Lachemi said the school will provide healthcare to anywhere between 20,000 and 50,000 residents who do not currently have it.