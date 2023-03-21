Cutest TMU buildings on a scale of 1-10

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By Guia Montellano and Zarmminaa Rehman

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) is uniquely different from other traditional university campuses. Maybe it’s because of its location in the heart of downtown or maybe it’s the theatres-turned-classrooms it subjects students to take three-hour lectures in. TMU has at least more than 15 campus buildings and below are five prominent buildings rated from one to 10, based on their cuteness in no particular order.

Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre

The Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre (SLC) is the most recognized building on campus as it serves as the “symbolic front door” of TMU. But is the typical glass architecture and distinctive shape worth all the jazz?

With eight floors, each has a variety of characteristics inspired by nature and is colour-coordinated. Yet, there is still no floor to collect your thoughts and have inner peace. You would think a building made for studying would have enough space but it’s like there are 24/7 Non-Player Character students permanently glued to those chairs—how can you even sit for that long?

The SLC is nothing but a lie and illusion, there is no learning happening there; it’s all bark and no bite. This building has nothing to use as evidence of being cute, it is not cute. UwU? More like Eww. Four out of 10.

Yonge-Dundas Square

When we “discovered” this campus location, it was unbelievable that TMU was linked with the Cineplex theatres. Because what other universities subject their students to a false reality of comfortable chairs, an endless aroma of popcorn and not a single stable desk. While it’s a fascinating spot for classes, some students say it’s hard to learn and focus on the environment because it’s unserious in a way that students feel like they’re there for the cinematic experience, not Introduction to Psychology II.

Despite the dismal learning atmosphere, it’s cool that TMU has the Cineplex theatres in Yonge-Dundas Square as their lecture halls, so we’ll give this building a three out of 10. She’s trying but we’re afraid she’s not giving, like anything.

The Image Centre

For some people, the perfect time for leisure and to be at peace is consuming art. At TMU, we have The Image Centre (IMC). It’s peaceful, quiet, and inspiring. This gem is also not visited much by the students, even though it’s in the heart of the campus—right beside Lake Devo. The thing with the IMC though is you can never catch it open; their hours are inconsistent and some people say that the only people in the building are always doing the mannequin challenge. Even though it’s beautiful and peaceful, what’s the point if students freeze when they enter? So it gets a five out of 10.

Jorgenson Hall

Located at the end of the library and the Podium building lies Jorgenson Hall. The building is hard to find because of its location and its entrance but once you do, you’ll find that it’s a good hidden area for students to study and hang out. The elevators are already hard to find and there have been rumours that they lead to a secret lair somewhere inside. If you press the right sequence of numbers you too would be able to go to this secret lair. What goes on in the lair? Nobody knows.

Overall, the building looks dull and has old architecture and design but it is a good place for some “you” time if you don’t want to get caught up with the crowd. Who doesn’t want to find out if the secret lair and elevator codes are real? Jorgenson gets a six out of 10, mainly for its mysteriousness and tiny bit of cuteness.

Recreation and Athletics Centre

We love a building that is not an eyesore and understands the value of being useful. The Recreation and Athletics Centre (RAC) really understood what it needed to do to appeal to students. It’s underground and is recognized by its beautifully renovated white brick archway that relieves students from looking at the worn walls of Kerr Hall. This building gets an eight out of 10; it is functional and cute.

Pitman Hall

We saved the best for last of course—Pitman Hall. The beautiful ivy-covered wall accentuates the building’s tall frame just right when the evening sun hits it. Not to mention the cute little decorations highlighted on the windows ranging from signs to cute little sticky note hearts. Sure, Pitman has had its fair share of horror stories but if you forget whatever is on the inside, you’ll surely see the magnificent outer beauty of this campus gem that lies in between the mid Architecture building and the Rogers Communications Centre. She’s more than a 10, she’s an 11.