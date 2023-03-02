NEW: Ontario government to continue tuition freeze for domestic students

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Racy Rafique

The government of Ontario announced the continuation of a general tuition freeze for domestic students for the 2023-24 academic year and a new “blue-ribbon” panel of experts on sustaining the post-secondary sector in a March 2 press release.

The freeze, which was initially introduced in 2019, will remain for all domestic post-secondary students. However, the provincial government said colleges and universities will still have the option to increase tuition fees for out-of-province students by up to five per cent.

Currently, in-province tuition and fees range from about $7,000 to $11,000 for students while for out-of-province students, it ranges from around $7,500 to $12,000, according to Toronto Metropolitan University’s website.

The ‘blue ribbon’ panel will provide the government with advice and recommendations for “keeping the postsecondary education sector financially stable” and “providing the best student experience possible,” according to a provincial press release.

The blue-ribbon panel will include the following experts:

Dr. Alan Harrison, chair

Eddy Avila, member

Cindy Forbes, member

Maxim Jean-Louis, member

Dr. Robert Luke, member

Bonnie Patterson, member

Brent Tookenay, member

Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes, member

“By launching a blue-ribbon panel, which will help inform actions Ontario can take to protect and grow our postsecondary education system, learners can continue to get the skills and education they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities in the press release.